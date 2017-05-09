Mbalula: We’re coming for those hiding behind protests to do criminal acts
Fikile Mbalula says police will not be deterred by criminals who have used service delivery protests to break the law.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says protests in Coligny, Eldorado Park and Orange Farm are no longer driven by the genuine concerns of those communities, but have now become about criminality and undermining police officers.
At least 50 people have been arrested in Eldorado Park, where shops have been looted during a protest over housing.
While in Coligny, North West Public Safety MEC Mpho Motlhabane, says community members and the State have decided to urgently appeal a court decision to grant bail to the two men accused of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu.
Minister Mbalula says police will not be deterred from executing their duties by criminals who have used service delivery protests, as an opportunity to break the law.
“We are coming for them in Eldorado park, those who are hiding behind the protests to do all sorts of criminal activities – we are mounting, we are coming for them.”
Mbalula, however, says the genuine concerns of community members should not be ignored.
“We will not undermine genuine concerns of the people; they must always be listened to and leaders must be seen on the ground.”
Meanwhile, Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange is in Eldorado Park, trying to calm the situation.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Residents, State to appeal bail decision for Coligny boy’s alleged killers
-
[WATCH] Discovery finds Homo Naledi dates back 236,000 years
-
‘Global economic, political factors lowered appetite for emerging currencies’
-
50 confirmed arrests in Eldorado Park following looting
-
Lionel Messi lookalike almost ends up in Iranian jail for looking like the star
-
UWC launches probe after alleged rape of student on campus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.