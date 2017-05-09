Popular Topics
WC could see light snow by Thursday

A cold front is forecast to make landfall later this week bringing with it much-needed rain to the province.

Snow. Picture: Freeimages.com.
Snow. Picture: Freeimages.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape could receive its first dusting of snow of the season this Thursday.

A cold front is forecast to make landfall later this week bringing with it much-needed rain to the province.

Forecaster Rian Smit says Capetonians must brace themselves for chilly weather.

“Temperatures are dropping in Cape Town on Thursday down to the mid-teens. As the cold air spreads out eastward, there’s a possibility of light snow on our mountains, which will be on the highest mountain peaks.”

There has been a considerable change in the forecast over the last 24 hours, and as we get closer to the event, we...

Posted by Snow Report SA on Monday, 8 May 2017

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

More in Local

