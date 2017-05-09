WC could see light snow by Thursday
A cold front is forecast to make landfall later this week bringing with it much-needed rain to the province.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape could receive its first dusting of snow of the season this Thursday.
A cold front is forecast to make landfall later this week bringing with it much-needed rain to the province.
Forecaster Rian Smit says Capetonians must brace themselves for chilly weather.
“Temperatures are dropping in Cape Town on Thursday down to the mid-teens. As the cold air spreads out eastward, there’s a possibility of light snow on our mountains, which will be on the highest mountain peaks.”
There has been a considerable change in the forecast over the last 24 hours, and as we get closer to the event, we...Posted by Snow Report SA on Monday, 8 May 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Neither my wife nor advisor can impose their views on me - Gigaba
-
CCTV shows 5 cars entering De Zalze Estate on morning of murders
-
11 motorists arrested in CT’s Operation Reclaim
-
Ennerdale protesters damage foreign-owned shop
-
Khayelitsha man accused of raping, murdering daughter appears in court
-
Escaped Kruger Park lions attack livestock
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.