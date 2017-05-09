Jonas Makwakwa probe complicated, Moyane tells MPs
Sars commissioner Tom Moyane says he’s still waiting for an investigation into suspended top tax official Jonas Makwakwa to be finalised.
PARLIAMENT - South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane says he’s still waiting for an investigation into suspended top tax official Jonas Makwakwa to be finalised.
Makwakwa was put on suspension by Moyane last September, some months after Sars was alerted to alleged suspicious payments of more than R1 million into his personal bank account.
Moyane was questioned about the probe’s progress while briefing parliament’s standing committee on finance on Monday.
Moyane says he wants the investigation by a private law firm into Makwaka concluded as soon as possible.
But he’s told MPs it’s complicated.
“Mr Makwakwa’s matter is a very complex matter. I, as commissioner, would not like to have albatross hanging (around) my neck of a matter that does not come to end…”
Moyane says the Hawks are also carrying out their own investigation.
“Given the position that he occupies, it is my wish that the matter is quickly sorted”.
The committee has told Moyane to put pressure on the law firm carrying out the investigation on Sars’ behalf, as it was informed about the suspicious payments to Makwakwa more than a year ago.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
