[UPDATE] DA's Vasco da Gama in a meeting with Ennerdale residents

ENNERDALE - City of Johannesburg Speaker Vasco da Gama has arrived in Ennerdale, where he is now in closed meeting with residents who have been protesting over a lack of housing in the area.

He is accompanied by Gauteng Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Moodey.

Tuesday's protests forced the closure of schools as residents demanded an audience with Mayor Herman Mashaba.

After a day of running battles between residents and police, da Gama is hoping to calm the situation.

Moodey has addressed a group of residents there, saying the party is well aware of their issues and officials in the DA-run City of Johannesburg are working to resolve them.

“We are here representing the leadership and I have here the most senior man after the mayor, da Gama, and we’re here to address the issues.”

It is unclear if Mayor Herman Mashaba will still make his way to Ennerdale on Tuesday night.

Earlier, a group of Ennerdale residents used themselves as barricades to block a main road in the area.

They said they will not move until Mayor Mashaba comes and addresses them.

Protesters are demanding houses be built in the area, saying there hasn’t been any construction over the past 23 years.

Residents made a human barricade and anyone who tried to drive past there was being turned away.

The police have tried to negotiate with the protestors but failed.

Tyres have been set on fire and roads barricaded.

Community member Kaylin Smit said: “We hope he comes to the party and just delivers, that’s all we want, [service] delivery.”

The police are maintaining a strong presence.

