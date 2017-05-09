Elsies River CPF calls crisis meeting over gang violence

An alleged gang boss was shot and wounded on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The Elsies River community policing forum (CPF) has called a crisis meeting amid an outbreak of gang violence.

In the latest incident, an alleged gang boss was shot and wounded on Monday.

Jerome Booysen, also commonly known as "Donkey", was targeted in a suspected hit on Monday night.

He has apparent links to the underworld associated with the nightclub security industry in Cape Town.

The forum's Imraahn Mukadddam says: “The Elsies River community policing forum has called a crisis meeting given the level of gang violence and shootings in the community. We will be having a meeting at 7pm on Wednesday at the Elsies River Civic Centre. All community members are encouraged to attend the meeting.”

Last week, four people were killed and several others wounded in what has been called a mass shooting incident.

Mayon McKenna, who is alleged to have been affiliated with the 26s gang, was also gunned down in the community last week. Another man was shot and killed on scene.

Minister Fikile Mbalula and Western Community Safety MEC Dan Plato visited the area last Thursday after the shootings.

Mbalula addressed the crowd and promised gangsterism would be dealt with.

"We are going to work very hard to ensure there is peace in this area."

Meanwhile, Plato has called on police to target high-flyers.

“My plea is that the community stands together. SAPS will have to do what they have to do; this is to make arrests. It is high time that police get to the high-flyers. They need to get to the guys giving the orders. The guys running on the ground don’t give the orders; it’s coming from somewhere else.”

Several residents have vowed to increase the fight against the scourge of gang violence in their suburb.