DCS on track to reducing Pollsmoor overcrowding

PARLIAMENT - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says it’s making good progress in implementing a court order to reduce overcrowding at its Pollsmoor Prison.

But it says high levels of crime in the Western Cape, in particular gangsterism, is constantly pushing up the number of detainees.

Sonke Gender Justice and lawyers for human rights took the department to court in December to force it to reduce overcrowding and improve inhumane conditions at the Pollsmoor facility.

Pollsmoor was intended to accommodate 1,619 offenders when it was opened in 1975.

Currently, it houses 2,637 inmates, half the number held there since the court order was granted five months ago.

The Department of Correctional Services told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Tuesday that only awaiting-trial detainees are currently being held at Pollsmoor.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “We would also like to take this plan to other provinces to make it a point that overcrowding becomes a thing of the past in our facilities.”

The department has to report back to the Western Cape high court next month on its improvements at Pollsmoor since the order was made.

