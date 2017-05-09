CCTV shows 5 cars entering De Zalze Estate on morning of murders

Henria Van Breda stands accused of murdering his parents and older brother and injuring his sister, in an attack in 2015 at the family home.

CAPE TOWN - Murder-accused Henri van Breda's defence team has shown video footage in court of several cars entering the De Zalze Housing Estate in Stellenbosch without being properly processed by security officials.

Security at the estate, where three members of the Van Breda family were murdered, is under scrutiny in the High Court in Cape Town.

Van Breda stands accused of murdering his parents and older brother and injuring his sister, in an attack in 2015 at the family home.

Advocate Pieter Botha has shown the court CCTV footage of the Klein de Zalze gate on the morning of 27 January 2015.

Botha read out the report of the guard on duty at the gate who noted no cars entered the property that night, even though a log book shows three vehicles had gone through.

The footage has revealed at least five vehicles had gone through the gate between 3.17am and 05.25am, without being recorded in a security log book.

In two instances the guard at the gate approached vehicles and appeared to have written down the registration plate numbers. But there are no physical records of this.

Only two vehicles’ entries had been recorded that morning.

The estate’s security manager Marcia Rossouw, who is on the witness stand, has told the court all these entries should have been recorded.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)