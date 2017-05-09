Popular Topics
15 arrested after Eldorado Park protests

Numerous shops, bottle stores and petrol stations were damaged and looted.

Police clashed with residents of Eldorado Park who demanded land on which to build houses. Officers fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowds which barricaded roads and looted stores. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
Police clashed with residents of Eldorado Park who demanded land on which to build houses. Officers fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowds which barricaded roads and looted stores. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on high alert in Eldorado Park and Freedom Park following protests on Monday.

At least 15 people were arrested for public violence, theft and the possession of stolen property.

Numerous shops, bottle stores and petrol stations were damaged and looted.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says: “The situation is calm and police were there throughout the night. We will remain in the areas until we’re sure that it’s under control.”

WATCH: Eldorado Park becomes war zone as protest turns ugly

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

