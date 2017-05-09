15 arrested after Eldorado Park protests

Numerous shops, bottle stores and petrol stations were damaged and looted.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on high alert in Eldorado Park and Freedom Park following protests on Monday.

At least 15 people were arrested for public violence, theft and the possession of stolen property.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says: “The situation is calm and police were there throughout the night. We will remain in the areas until we’re sure that it’s under control.”

