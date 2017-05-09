City of CT: Water leaks major contributor to high water consumption

Of the top 30 highest water users in March, two-thirds were found to have leaks on their properties.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says water leaks are a major contributor to high water consumption in the city.

Last week, consumers used 120 million litres over target.

The city’s top water user for the month was located in Claremont, using 678,000 litres.

The city says property owners are responsible for fixing leaks on their properties. Dam levels are now at 22%.

But with the last 10% largely unusable, there’s effectively only around 12% left.

The city’s Xanthea Limberg said: “The City of Cape Town thanks consumers for their saving efforts but it’s concerned that usage has increased to 720 million litres of collective use per day possibly due to cold weather last week.

“The city urges consumers to save water consistently and not be influenced by the weather conditions.”

TIGHTER WATER RESTRICTIONS

Last week, the municipality said that it hasn’t ruled out further tightening water restrictions. It is currently enforcing level 3B water restrictions, prohibiting the use of potable municipal water for anything other than consumption but could introduce even tougher regulations.

The city’s Xanthea Limberg says: “In addition, the ongoing drought in the province which is increasingly difficult to predict, means therefore that our relationship with water must change. This relationship is something that we can control.”

HIKE IN WATER TARIFFS

The municipality says that from July, residents will be paying more for water.

The city has proposed a 19% hike for water and sanitation tariffs. It’s hoped this could help compel the public to use less water.

The municipality is also set to keep restrictions in place for some time.

The city's Xanthea Limberg says: “The department has been working on creating a new set of tariffs. Tariffs are only approved once a year when the budget has been approved, so those two things need to speak to each other. We are looking at implementing new, stricter restrictions as well as the tariffs.”

