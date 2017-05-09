3 more Kruger Park lions recaptured after escaping
The animals escaped from the park on Monday and were spotted on the N4 highway late on Monday night.
JOHANNESBURG - The fourth of five Kruger National Park escaped lions has been recaptured.
The animals escaped from the park on Monday and were spotted on the N4 highway late on Monday night, close to the Swaziland border.
People in the area have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid venturing out on foot.
SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakhuli said: “We still urge residents in that particular area to be extra vigilant. Lions are dangerous and we are working very hard to ensure that we recapture them all.”
The 3rd and 4th lions have been captured. @mwelimasilela @Traveller24_SA @SAPoliceService #LionsEscape— SANParks (@SANParks) May 9, 2017
The second lion has been successfully darted. The operation is still continuing and we now have sight of the remaining lions.#LionsEscape— SANParks (@SANParks) May 9, 2017
The 5 sub adult male lions are believed to have been chased out by a dominant pride.#LionsEscape— SANParks (@SANParks) May 9, 2017
