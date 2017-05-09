11 motorists arrested in CT’s Operation Reclaim
Traffic services officials rolled out Operation Reclaim at the intersection of Jakes Gerwel Drive and Oliver Tambo Drive on Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Eleven people have been taken into custody as part of an operation targeting motorists with outstanding warrants of arrest.
Traffic services officials rolled out Operation Reclaim at the intersection of Jakes Gerwel Drive and Oliver Tambo Drive on Tuesday morning.
The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith said: “Operation Reclaim is responsible for an average 95% of the warrants served and arrests executed. The automated number plate recognition unit has played a huge role in this success. They have five vehicles fitted with cameras that are able to scan number plates and identify vehicles with outstanding warrants of arrest.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Neither my wife nor advisor can impose their views on me - Gigaba
-
CCTV shows 5 cars entering De Zalze Estate on morning of murders
-
WC could see light snow by Thursday
-
Ennerdale protesters damage foreign-owned shop
-
Khayelitsha man accused of raping, murdering daughter appears in court
-
Escaped Kruger Park lions attack livestock
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.