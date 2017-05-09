11 motorists arrested in CT’s Operation Reclaim

Traffic services officials rolled out Operation Reclaim at the intersection of Jakes Gerwel Drive and Oliver Tambo Drive on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Eleven people have been taken into custody as part of an operation targeting motorists with outstanding warrants of arrest.

The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith said: “Operation Reclaim is responsible for an average 95% of the warrants served and arrests executed. The automated number plate recognition unit has played a huge role in this success. They have five vehicles fitted with cameras that are able to scan number plates and identify vehicles with outstanding warrants of arrest.”

