Zuma thanks Vuwani leaders as kids are back at school

The president visited Vuwani on Sunday where he met community leaders and the VhaVenda king.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has thanked community leaders in Vuwani in the Vhembe District Municipality of Limpopo for a successful meeting which led to the reopening of schools in the area on Monday.

Residents are demanding that their area be reincorporated into the Makhado Municipality and not a new municipality in Malamulele.

Zuma was expected to speak to the community, but he didn't pitch up, resulting in clashes between residents and police.

The Presidency's Bongani Ngqulunga says although the president stayed away, his meeting with leaders is the reason pupils are back in the classrooms.

“The president said we need to involve every constituency if we are going to find a lasting solution, so this is why he didn’t go to the community meeting. We must remember that he did meet with community leaders. The reason why there’s a resemblance of normalcy today and kids have gone back to school is because of the intervention made by him yesterday.”

In a statement, the Presidency said at Zuma’s meeting with community leaders it was decided that the community of Vuwani should be serviced by Vhembe District Municipality in the interim while a solution to the demarcation issue is being sought.

This, however, does not mean that the new local municipality is disestablished.

It was further agreed that relevant national and provincial departments will support the Vhembe District Municipality in undertaking this new responsibility.

