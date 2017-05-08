Popular Topics
‘There was an unsuccessful break-in attempt at De Zalze before murders’

Defence advocate Pieter Botha says they have information of a security incident at De Zalze in June 2015, when an alarm went off.

FILE: Residents outside the De Zalze Winelands Golf Estate following the murder of three members of the same family. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN.
93 days ago

CAPE TOWN - In the Van Breda family axe murder trial, the court has heard there was an unsuccessful attempt to break into the De Zalze Estate a few months after the attack.

Henri van Breda, aged 22, is currently on trial in the Western Cape High Court in connection with the murder of his parents and older brother and the attempted murder of his younger sister.

The accused, however, claims an axe-wielding man attacked him and his family in their home in January 2015.

Defence advocate Pieter Botha says they have information of a security incident at De Zalze in June 2015, when an alarm went off in zone 23.

Botha says a security officer was sent out and found an energiser was upside down, cables were damaged and a hole was cut in the fence.

Estate security manager Marcia Rossouw has testified she is aware of the incident.

Rossouw has told the court when security arrived on the scene, lights were shone on the suspected perpetrators, who ran away.

She says while there was an attempt to access the estate, it failed because security reacted swiftly.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

