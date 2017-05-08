‘There was an unsuccessful break-in attempt at De Zalze before murders’
Defence advocate Pieter Botha says they have information of a security incident at De Zalze in June 2015, when an alarm went off.
CAPE TOWN - In the Van Breda family axe murder trial, the court has heard there was an unsuccessful attempt to break into the De Zalze Estate a few months after the attack.
Henri van Breda, aged 22, is currently on trial in the Western Cape High Court in connection with the murder of his parents and older brother and the attempted murder of his younger sister.
The accused, however, claims an axe-wielding man attacked him and his family in their home in January 2015.
Defence advocate Pieter Botha says they have information of a security incident at De Zalze in June 2015, when an alarm went off in zone 23.
Botha says a security officer was sent out and found an energiser was upside down, cables were damaged and a hole was cut in the fence.
Estate security manager Marcia Rossouw has testified she is aware of the incident.
Rossouw has told the court when security arrived on the scene, lights were shone on the suspected perpetrators, who ran away.
She says while there was an attempt to access the estate, it failed because security reacted swiftly.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
N3 freeway might be reopened by early Thursday morning
-
Statue of one of 1956 women’s march leaders Lillian Diedericks to be erected
-
ANC: DA plan to dissolve Parly a hallucination, dream
-
Mduduzi Manana notified to appear in court
-
Speakers at Women’s Day event sing praises for Zuma
-
Hunt on for 2 suspects who escaped from police custody in Burgersford
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.