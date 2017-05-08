State's case against alleged coup plotter was doomed from beginning - defence
Elvis Ramosebudi's defence attorney Mpesi Makhanya says the case against him has been blown out of proportion without merit.
JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the case against the man accused of plotting to kill high-profile South Africans says the verdict by the Johannesburg Magistrates Court shows that the case was doomed from the beginning.
Elvis Ramosebudi was granted R3,000 bail on Monday morning.
He's being charged with incitement to commit murder after the Hawks alleged that he was plotting to kill a number of people, including President Jacob Zuma.
The case has been postponed to July.
Ramosebudi's defence attorney Mpesi Makhanya says the case against him has been blown out of proportion without merit.
“The magistrate pointed out a lot what the State could have done better to put their case where they want it.”
He says it is clear that the State does not have enough evidence to prosecute.
“The State has not done enough. In fact, the arrest was premature and we felt that there was no basis in law for them to oppose bail.”
Makhanya says he will be consulting further with his client in preparation for a plea in July.
MORE CHARGES?
The NPA says it’s not ruling out the prospect of adding charges to Ramosebudi.
The authority's Phindi Mjonondwane says they will continue to gather information in order to support the charges against the accused.
“Nothing stops us from changing the charges as and when we gather more information. Obviously, such information will guide us if there are more charges to be preferred against the accused or not.”
She says the NPA still believes that Ramosebudi is a threat to society.
“We are of the view that it’s not in the interest of justice that he be granted bail due to the fact that it might endanger the lives of some of the citizens.”
Mjonondwane says the NPA remains confident in its case and in the justice system.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
SA has 'no choice' but to impose emergency steel tariff - trade minister
-
Looting spreads to Nancefield, running battles continue in Eldorado Park
-
City of Cape Town dam level drops to 22%
-
‘There was an unsuccessful break-in attempt at De Zalze before murders’
-
[WATCH] Eldorado Park becomes war zone as protest turns ugly
-
#RandReport: Rand retreats as French vote boosts developed markets
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.