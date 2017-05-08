NW premier wants specialised unit to deal with racism on farms
JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says he has evidence showing how some police officers in the province work with farmers to overlook cases of worker abuse.
Mahumapelo says the cases are being dismissed at police stations and that many get away with murder.
The premier was speaking at the funeral of a 16-year-old Coligny boy on Sunday.
“You can go to farms now. Black people are slapped every day. If you go to the police station they want evidence. But where are you going to get the evidence that you were slapped or called something with a ‘k’.”
Two men have been arrested for the murder and will appear in court for bail on Monday.
Mahumapelo says because police are allegedly colluding with the perpetrators, the North West has a proposal.
“We spoke to the ministers of police and labour. We just hope we can create a specialised unit within the police who will focus on incidents of racism, farm by farm.
Mahumapelo says he is going to meet with farmers to have them sign a reconciliation, healing and renewal charter so they are held accountable to how they treat farmworkers.
