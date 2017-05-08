Pay arrears or face power cuts, Eskom tells Zim power utility

It’s understood ZESA owes Eskom R603 million, of which R119 million is outstanding arrears.

CAPE TOWN - Zimbabwe's state-owned power utility Zesa has until the end of May to repay Eskom arrears or face power cuts.

Eskom provides Zimbabwe with 300 Megawatts per day to help meet energy demands.

The power utility says it has now entered into a repayment plan with the neighbouring utility.

The electricity supply from Eskom could soon come to a halt after the utility warned Zesa to clear its arrears.

If the Zimbabwean parastatal does not, supply will be cut at the end of May.

The deal between the two energy providers is reportedly backed by a R500 million guarantee issued by

Zimbabwe's government.

Earlier this year, Eskom entered into negotiations with Zesa to extend the one-year contract in place and also to increase the amount of energy supplied.