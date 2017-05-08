Mother pleads for missing daughter's safe return
Three-year-old Courtney Pieters went missing on Thursday morning.
CAPE TOWN - The mother of missing Elsies River girl, Courtney Pieters, has pleaded for her safe return.
The three-year-old went missing on Thursday morning.
Police conducted a search at a rubbish dump last night but found no trace of the missing girl.
A visibly tired Juanita Pieters greeted Eyewitness News, apologising for her wet hands as she's busy doing washing upstairs.
She said she was unable to cope with daily life, not knowing where her daughter is.
Pieters pleads for her daughters' safe return.
"Just bring her back to me because I can't go on without her. Yesterday I felt like ... go throw me under a car because I miss her too much."
Mitchell Plain Community Forum members and other residents are assisting with a search for the missing girl.
Meanwhile, social workers have been dispatched to support the family.
Police and community members have been conducting searches every day.
Social Development MEC Albert Fritz says they have been assisting the family.
"We will give all the support to the family. But we will also support the police in assisting and getting the child safely returned home, and also to see anywhere the police need any kind of evidence that we can procure."
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
More in Local
-
Pay arrears or face power cuts, Eskom tells Zim power utility
-
Zuma thanks Vuwani leaders as kids are back at school
-
Eldorado Park residents threaten to burn house amid land protests
-
[GALLERY] Eldorado Park erupts over housing
-
Van Breda trial: Defence questions effectiveness of security at De Zalze Estate
-
[WATCH] Police keep protestors off Coligny farms
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.