Mother pleads for missing daughter's safe return

Three-year-old Courtney Pieters went missing on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The mother of missing Elsies River girl, Courtney Pieters, has pleaded for her safe return.

The three-year-old went missing on Thursday morning.

Police conducted a search at a rubbish dump last night but found no trace of the missing girl.

A visibly tired Juanita Pieters greeted Eyewitness News, apologising for her wet hands as she's busy doing washing upstairs.

She said she was unable to cope with daily life, not knowing where her daughter is.

Pieters pleads for her daughters' safe return.

"Just bring her back to me because I can't go on without her. Yesterday I felt like ... go throw me under a car because I miss her too much."

Mitchell Plain Community Forum members and other residents are assisting with a search for the missing girl.

Meanwhile, social workers have been dispatched to support the family.

Police and community members have been conducting searches every day.

Social Development MEC Albert Fritz says they have been assisting the family.

"We will give all the support to the family. But we will also support the police in assisting and getting the child safely returned home, and also to see anywhere the police need any kind of evidence that we can procure."

