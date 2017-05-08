Memorial for Iyapha Yamile as another child's rape, murder investigated
The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido says a memorial service will be held a local Baptist church near Yamile’s home.
CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha Development Forum says residents are expected to gather for the memorial of the murdered four-year-old Iyapha Yamile on Tuesday.
Two men have been arrested after the child's body was found last Monday.
The forum's Ndithini Tyhido says a memorial service will be held a local Baptist church near Yamile’s home.
“The memorial service is aimed at raising awareness against these heinous activities.
Two men are expected to appear in court later this week for Yamile's murder.
Tyhido says residents are devastated following a week of a double tragedy in the community.
On Sunday police arrested a Khayelitsha father for allegedly raping and murdering his two-year-old daughter.
Police say the 25-year-old father had asked to spend time with his daughter because he was only recently released from prison.
According to police, he later called the child's paternal grandmother because the child had stopped breathing.
The grandmother took the girl to the hospital where she was declared dead.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
2 security guards shot in robbery outside Usave
-
[LISTEN] Parktown Boys' High water polo coach accused of sexually abusing boys
-
'Ramaphosa’s Marikana apology not enough'
-
Case against Blöchliger accused postponed
-
Van Breda trial: Security manager says no complaints about suspicious activities
-
UWC in talks with 'uncooperative' students
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.