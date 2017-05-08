Memorial for Iyapha Yamile as another child's rape, murder investigated

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido says a memorial service will be held a local Baptist church near Yamile’s home.

CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha Development Forum says residents are expected to gather for the memorial of the murdered four-year-old Iyapha Yamile on Tuesday.

Two men have been arrested after the child's body was found last Monday.

“The memorial service is aimed at raising awareness against these heinous activities.

Two men are expected to appear in court later this week for Yamile's murder.

Tyhido says residents are devastated following a week of a double tragedy in the community.

On Sunday police arrested a Khayelitsha father for allegedly raping and murdering his two-year-old daughter.

Police say the 25-year-old father had asked to spend time with his daughter because he was only recently released from prison.

According to police, he later called the child's paternal grandmother because the child had stopped breathing.

The grandmother took the girl to the hospital where she was declared dead.

