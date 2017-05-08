Memorial for Iyapha Yamile as another child's rape, murder investigated

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Memorial for Iyapha Yamile as another child's rape, murder investigated

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido says a memorial service will be held a local Baptist church near Yamile’s home.

Sindiswa Yamile mother of the slain Iyapha Yamile, holds a picture of her daughter Iyapha Yamile on her phone. Picture: Bertram Malgas
Sindiswa Yamile mother of the slain Iyapha Yamile, holds a picture of her daughter Iyapha Yamile on her phone. Picture: Bertram Malgas
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha Development Forum says residents are expected to gather for the memorial of the murdered four-year-old Iyapha Yamile on Tuesday.

Two men have been arrested after the child's body was found last Monday.

The forum's Ndithini Tyhido says a memorial service will be held a local Baptist church near Yamile’s home.

“The memorial service is aimed at raising awareness against these heinous activities.

Two men are expected to appear in court later this week for Yamile's murder.

Tyhido says residents are devastated following a week of a double tragedy in the community.

On Sunday police arrested a Khayelitsha father for allegedly raping and murdering his two-year-old daughter.

Police say the 25-year-old father had asked to spend time with his daughter because he was only recently released from prison.

According to police, he later called the child's paternal grandmother because the child had stopped breathing.

The grandmother took the girl to the hospital where she was declared dead.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA