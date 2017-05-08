Four arrested in Vuwani in wake of violence over Zuma no show
Six cars were damaged in the violence including two SABC vans after President Jacob Zuma failed to address a community meeting at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG – Four people have been arrested in Vuwani for public violence after President Jacob Zuma failed to address a community meeting at the weekend.
Six cars were damaged in the violence, including two South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) vans, forcing journalists to flee on Sunday.
Public toilets were also damaged.
The police’s Motlafela Mojapelo says: “There was a community meeting that was held at the local sports ground. After that, protesters then went on a rampage, damaging vehicles, smashing windows and so on, but the police quickly brought the situation under control and arrested four people.”
#vuwani SABC cars damaged after tensions rose in the troubled town. PP pic.twitter.com/wr7r2nrcFX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2017
The Presidency claims Zuma didn’t address the meeting because those gathered didn’t represent the whole community and only a select few.
Residents are demanding to be incorporated into their previous municipality.
ZUMA URGES TEACHERS TO RETURN TO SCHOOL
President Zuma has urged learners and educators in Vuwani to go back to school.
Zuma was expected to address the community at a public meeting on Sunday, however, he was prevented from doing so due to the disruptions.
The meeting degenerated into chaos on Sunday when residents stopped Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen’s address by booing him and chanting “Zuma”.
President Zuma didn’t speak at the event after reportedly being advised to leave over safety concerns.
President spokesperson Bongani Nqulunga says: “The meeting accepted the king’s proposal, and it was also agreed that relevant departments from the provincial and national government will have to support the district municipality in execution of this new mandate.
“President Zuma is scheduled to go back to the area to address the issue that has risen as a result of the establishment of the new municipality.”
WAITING FOR PRESIDENT ZUMA
The residents waited for hours for Zuma to arrive and address them on the demarcation crisis.
They are demanding that their area is reincorporated into the Makhado Municipality and not a new municipality in Malamulele.
Van Rooyen, along with Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and State Security Minister David Mahlobo, left the area driving at high speed, just moments after residents demanded to be addressed by President Zuma.
Sources say the president was advised to leave, citing safety concerns.
Community leader Nsovo Sambo says he does not understand why the president kept hundreds of residents waiting for him, only to leave without coming anywhere near the venue.
“We had the president at the stakeholders’ briefing but he didn’t show up here to address the masses, the people he said he's coming to address.”
Several cars were damaged, including three belonging to the SABC.
Police cleared the area and now keeping an eye on the situation.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Police fire rubber bullets at protesting Freedom Park residents
-
Van Rooyen: Unruly elements to blame for Zuma no show in Vuwani
-
NW premier wants specialised unit to deal with racism on farms
-
War on gangs: Plato calls on CT police to target ‘high-flyers’
-
WC sees rise in attacks on children in recent weeks
-
Van Breda murder trial: Security guard expected to be grilled further
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.