Legal battle looms over popular Pretoria restaurant area

PRETORIA - A legal battle is looming over popular restaurant area, The Village, in the plush suburb of Hazelwood, Pretoria, because it has allegedly been developed and is trading unlawfully.

While the owners and tenants deny the claim, Atterbury Properties, concerned businesses and residents in the area have taken the matter to the High Court in Pretoria.

The Village is a collection of more than two dozen trendy coffee shops and restaurants.

Atterbury Properties wants The Village, its owners and tenants interdicted from trading. It also wants the Tshwane Municipality ordered to enforce the law.

In court papers, the company has accused Tytlos Properties of allowing at least 16 businesses to trade unlawfully on the property in Hazelwood.

Atterbury further alleges that unlawful construction has also taken place as well as the contravention of numerous by-laws.

Tytlos Properties' Peter Michaletos declined to respond in detail to the allegations, except to say that the dispute is related to land-use conditions.

He says it's inappropriate for the residents in the area to complain because the rezoning was granted unopposed.

Atterbury states in its documents that the Tshwane Municipality does not intend opposing the application. The City of Tshwane did not respond to questions.

