Legal battle looms over popular Pretoria restaurant area
A legal battle is looming over popular restaurant area, The Village, in the plush suburb of Hazelwood, Pretoria.
PRETORIA - A legal battle is looming over popular restaurant area, The Village, in the plush suburb of Hazelwood, Pretoria, because it has allegedly been developed and is trading unlawfully.
While the owners and tenants deny the claim, Atterbury Properties, concerned businesses and residents in the area have taken the matter to the High Court in Pretoria.
The Village is a collection of more than two dozen trendy coffee shops and restaurants.
Atterbury Properties wants The Village, its owners and tenants interdicted from trading. It also wants the Tshwane Municipality ordered to enforce the law.
In court papers, the company has accused Tytlos Properties of allowing at least 16 businesses to trade unlawfully on the property in Hazelwood.
Atterbury further alleges that unlawful construction has also taken place as well as the contravention of numerous by-laws.
Tytlos Properties' Peter Michaletos declined to respond in detail to the allegations, except to say that the dispute is related to land-use conditions.
He says it's inappropriate for the residents in the area to complain because the rezoning was granted unopposed.
Atterbury states in its documents that the Tshwane Municipality does not intend opposing the application. The City of Tshwane did not respond to questions.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Vuwani residents discuss next move after Zuma no show
-
Police clash with protesting residents in Eldorado Park
-
Day 5 and still no sign of Courtney Pieters (3)
-
Exclusive lease agreements at SA malls under spotlight
-
Coligny murder accused granted bail
-
Esidimeni: Disciplinary process for suspended GP health officials postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.