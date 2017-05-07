Supra Mahumapelo: Matlhomolo Moshoeu lost his life in the hands of Afrikaaners
North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has told mourners at the funeral of Matlhomolo Moshoeu that his death was at the hands of white racists.
COLIGNY – North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has told mourners at the funeral of Matlhomolo Moshoeu that his death was at the hands of white racists.
Mahumapelo says there is no confusion as to who killed the 16-year-old but that the community wants to know how.
Two men have been arrested in connection with Moshoeu’s death with residents saying he was apparently thrown from a bakkie while the accused say he jumped.
Judgement in the bail application is set for tomorrow.
Although the court case against the two suspects arrested for his death is still underway the premier has given his own judgement.
“He lost his life in the hands of Afrikaaners of white people who come from Coligny. There is no confusion in that.”
He says he has a message for the magistrate presiding over the case.
“What the courts must deal with is how they killed him.”
Coligny residents have hailed the premier for his comments and say they will march to the court tomorrow.
More in Local
-
Competition Commission urges public to participate in state of retail probe
-
RTMC calls for driving schools to be regulated
-
Vuwani residents gather to meet with Zuma
-
Former Atlantis prosecutor facing child porn charges due in court
-
Funeral of Coligny boy underway
-
Mpumalanga authorities warn against illegal initiation schools
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.