Supra Mahumapelo: Matlhomolo Moshoeu lost his life in the hands of Afrikaaners

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has told mourners at the funeral of Matlhomolo Moshoeu that his death was at the hands of white racists.

Mahumapelo says there is no confusion as to who killed the 16-year-old but that the community wants to know how.

Two men have been arrested in connection with Moshoeu’s death with residents saying he was apparently thrown from a bakkie while the accused say he jumped.

Judgement in the bail application is set for tomorrow.

Although the court case against the two suspects arrested for his death is still underway the premier has given his own judgement.

“He lost his life in the hands of Afrikaaners of white people who come from Coligny. There is no confusion in that.”

He says he has a message for the magistrate presiding over the case.

“What the courts must deal with is how they killed him.”

Coligny residents have hailed the premier for his comments and say they will march to the court tomorrow.