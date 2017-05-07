Sundowns beat Pirates 2-0

Mamelodi Sundowns opened the score in the 25th minute through a well worked Khama Billiat header.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamedlodi Sundowns beat Orlando Pirates 2-0 at Orlando Stadium, getting the double over the Bucs for the second season in a row.

Sundowns opened the score in the 25th minute through a well-worked Khama Billiat header. Yannick Zakri provided the delivery for Billiat.

Fine work from the Sundowns’s keeper, Dennis Onyango, saw him preventing a near equaliser in the 40th minute.

Zakri needed just four minutes after the break to double the lead for Sundowns.

Onyago once again stepped up for the Brazilians, saving a powerful long range strike from Mpho Makola in the 60th.

Billiat had two near chances later on in the match but the game ended 2-0. Themba Zwane picked up the man of the match award.

The win sees Sundowns move up to second, three points behind leaders Wits who took a 1-0 victory over Maritzburg United thanks to a goal from Phumlani Ntshangase.

The other game of the day saw Platinum Stars seeing off Highlands Park 1-0.

With just three rounds left, the title is being challenged by three teams, Wits (57), Sundowns (54) and Cape Town City (52).