RTMC calls for driving schools to be regulated

RTMC's Makhosini Msibi says the K53 driving testing system also needs to be reviewed because it doesn't test attitude towards road safety.

CAPE TOWN – The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it wants to see driving schools regulated and that instructors receive formal training.

The RTMC was briefing parliament's transport committee on its plans to improve road safety- on Friday.

The corporation's chief executive Makhosini Msibi says the K53 driving testing system also needs to be reviewed, because it doesn't test attitude towards road safety.

Sixty percent of fatal accidents on the country's roads are as a result of human misconduct.

Msibi says the K53 driving testing system is at the heart of allowing reckless drivers to get behind the wheel.

He also wants a curriculum to be developed for driving schools.

“K53 is meaningless, so it’s important that we change the curriculum to reflect reality.”

Msibi also informed Parliament that plans were underway to ensure that traffic officers also receive training in law enforcement.