Residents in troubled Vuwani eagerly await to meet with Zuma

It will be Zuma's first visit to the troubled town to address a matter which has now lasted for over a year.

VUWANI – President Jacob Zuma is expected to address Vuwani residents today in an effort to resolve the demarcation crisis in the area.

It will be Zuma's first visit to the troubled town to address a matter which has now lasted for over a year.

At least 30 schools were burnt or vandalised during demonstrations.

Residents remain hopeful that the president will reverse the decision to incorporate the area into a newly formed municipality.

He is first expected to arrive at a briefing at the Vuwani fire station before later making his way to address the residents at the local sports ground.

Community leader Nsovo Sambo says the visit by the president is expected to bring calm to the area.

It is expected that the Zuma will make public the decisions taken during a meeting with VhaVenda King Mphephu Ramabulana last week.

It remains to be seen if the address will bring stability and allow at least 30,000 pupils to return to school after almost a month of being prevented from taking their seats in class.

The police have maintained a strong presence.