Ramokgopa confirms measles outbreak in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says there are 17 confirmed cases of measles in the province which means it is officially an outbreak.

Ramokgopa briefed members of the media at the Health Department’s offices in Johannesburg CBD on Sunday morning, giving a status update since the health ombudsman’s report.

She says the department has made inroads in addressing all the recommendations from the report, following the death of more than 100 mentally ill patients who were moved from Life Esidimeni.

The MEC also warned of a measles outbreak prompting the department to embark on a campaign to raise awareness following several cases.

She says of the 17 confirmed cases, 13 are in Johannesburg, three in Tshwane and one in the City of Ekurhuleni.

“The outbreak is mainly in Johannesburg. The definition of an outbreak in public health terms for measles is where you have three laboratory confirmed cases.”