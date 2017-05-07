Ramaphosa apologises for ‘inappropriate language’ during Marikana strike

Cyril Ramaphosa says he participated in trying to stop further deaths from happening before the day of the massacre.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised for what he says was inappropriate language during the Marikana strike.

Addressing professionals and academics at Rhodes University in Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape on Sunday afternoon, Ramaphosa says he participated in trying to stop further deaths from happening before the day of the massacre.

He says he intervened as he was concerned about the looming disaster where 10 mineworkers were killed before the police gunned down 34 mineworkers, who were seeking wage increases.

Ramaphosa says he apologised before and is still sorry.

“I then said: we need to prevent this from happening. And yes, I may well have used unfortunate language in the messages I sent out and for which I have apologised, and for which I do apologise that I did not use appropriate language.”

COMPENSATION

In March, families of the Marikana victims said they were still waiting for state compensation almost five years since their loved ones were gunned down by police at the North West platinum mine.

They have sought legal advice from the Socio-Economic Rights Institute.

The institute's Nomzamo Zondo said it was still a struggle for the Marikana community who are still seeking justice.

“The state has made offers for 30 of the families and they cannot accept until it has made offers for all 36 families. We have also been waiting for apologies since 2016.”

The tragedy in Marikana has often been compared to Sharpeville in terms of police brutality.

Additional reporting by Gia Nicolaides.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)