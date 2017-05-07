Ramaphosa apologises for ‘inappropriate language’ during Marikana strike
Cyril Ramaphosa says he participated in trying to stop further deaths from happening before the day of the massacre.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised for what he says was inappropriate language during the Marikana strike.
Addressing professionals and academics at Rhodes University in Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape on Sunday afternoon, Ramaphosa says he participated in trying to stop further deaths from happening before the day of the massacre.
He says he intervened as he was concerned about the looming disaster where 10 mineworkers were killed before the police gunned down 34 mineworkers, who were seeking wage increases.
Ramaphosa says he apologised before and is still sorry.
“I then said: we need to prevent this from happening. And yes, I may well have used unfortunate language in the messages I sent out and for which I have apologised, and for which I do apologise that I did not use appropriate language.”
COMPENSATION
In March, families of the Marikana victims said they were still waiting for state compensation almost five years since their loved ones were gunned down by police at the North West platinum mine.
They have sought legal advice from the Socio-Economic Rights Institute.
The institute's Nomzamo Zondo said it was still a struggle for the Marikana community who are still seeking justice.
“The state has made offers for 30 of the families and they cannot accept until it has made offers for all 36 families. We have also been waiting for apologies since 2016.”
The tragedy in Marikana has often been compared to Sharpeville in terms of police brutality.
Additional reporting by Gia Nicolaides.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Students occupy partially-destroyed UWC’s administration block
-
Ramokgopa confirms measles outbreak in Gauteng
-
Alleged Belhar gang leader wounded in shootout with police
-
Leonsdale residents vow to increase the fight against gangsterism
-
NC education dept officials, residents to discuss Hantam High’s financial crisis
-
91% of eligible patients moved from improper mental facilities – MEC Ramokgopa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.