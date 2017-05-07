Presidency: Agreement reached to end Vuwani demarcation crisis

Violence broke after President Jacob Zuma failed to address residents in the troubled Limpopo town.

VUWANI - The Presidency says there has been an agreement reached with stakeholders to end the Vuwani demarcation crisis, despite violence erupting in the area on Sunday.

Residents are demanding to be re-incorporated into the Makhado Municipality.

Residents spent the day chanting and singing while they waited for the president to address them.

Hours later, only Cooperative Government Minister Des Van Rooyen and his security and police counterparts arrived.

People became angry when Van Rooyen Attempted to address the crowd.

A few minutes later, they left.

Community leader Nsovo Sambo says all the residents wanted was to be addressed by the president.

“They wanted the president because they were told the president was coming to address them and he was nowhere to be seen.”

It is unclear from Sunday's events if basic services, including schooling, will be back to normal on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Presidency's Bongani Nqulunga says President Zuma could not address the residents, because those present at Nandoni Sports Ground did not represent the whole area but represented the ones against the new municipality.

“At the meeting, the king’s proposal was accepted and it was also agreed that relevant departments from the provincial and national government would have to support the district municipality in the execution of this new mandate. President Zuma is going to go back to the district to address the issue that has that has risen as a result of the establishment of the new municipality.”