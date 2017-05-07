NPA concerned witnesses in Timothy Omotoso case are being harassed
The NPA's Tshepo Ndwalaza says they've received information Omotoso's supporters have been harassing complainants.
CAPE TOWN – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says its concerned witnesses in the case against Durban-based pastor Timothy Omotoso are being intimidated.
Omotoso, who's accused of grooming young girls for sex, faces 22 charges relating to human trafficking and sexual offences in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court.
The Nigerian televangelist has been remanded in custody until next Friday while home affairs verifies certain personal information which is under question.
While details of his alleged sex crimes have been discussed inside the court, scores of his supporters have been proclaiming his innocence outside the courthouse.
The NPA's Tshepo Ndwalaza says they've received information Omotoso's supporters have been harassing complainants.
“The witnesses are going to be under a lot of stress in terms of being intimidated.”
Ndwalaza adds the prosecution is also concerned Omotoso could skip the country if released.
The magistrate is expected to make a ruling on the bail application on Friday.
More in Local
-
Nqaba Bhanga sets out plans for DA in EC
-
Gauteng government to give an update on Life Esidimeni tragedy
-
[WATCH] Hundreds march for weed in annual Cannabis Walk
-
Programme launched to reduce FASD cases in Hex River Valley
-
Durban man shot dead for allegedly stealing porridge
-
Police: Children must be granted permission to attend initiation schools
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.