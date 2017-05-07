NPA concerned witnesses in Timothy Omotoso case are being harassed

The NPA's Tshepo Ndwalaza says they've received information Omotoso's supporters have been harassing complainants.

CAPE TOWN – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says its concerned witnesses in the case against Durban-based pastor Timothy Omotoso are being intimidated.

Omotoso, who's accused of grooming young girls for sex, faces 22 charges relating to human trafficking and sexual offences in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court.

The Nigerian televangelist has been remanded in custody until next Friday while home affairs verifies certain personal information which is under question.

While details of his alleged sex crimes have been discussed inside the court, scores of his supporters have been proclaiming his innocence outside the courthouse.

“The witnesses are going to be under a lot of stress in terms of being intimidated.”

Ndwalaza adds the prosecution is also concerned Omotoso could skip the country if released.

The magistrate is expected to make a ruling on the bail application on Friday.