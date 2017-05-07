Mpumalanga authorities warn against illegal initiation schools

Mpumalanga police say those responsible for the deaths of initiates and running illegal initiation schools will face the full might of the law.

The province has recorded the deaths of four initiates in just two weeks since the opening of the schools.

Authorities say they are investigating the culpable homicide cases and calling on initiation school owners to abide by the acts of the province.

The police's Leonard Hlathi said, “We have opened culpable homicide cases and are cautioning those operating illegal schools that we are after them and they will face the full might of the law.”