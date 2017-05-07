Gauteng government to give an update on Life Esidimeni tragedy

Gwen Ramokgopa will brief members of the media about the transfer of mentally-challenged patients to properly licensed facilities.

JOHANNESBURG – Three months since the Life Esidimeni report was released, health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa is expected to give an update on the surviving patients, giving details on their relocation.

Ramokgopa will this morning brief members of the media about the transfer of mentally-challenged patients to properly licensed facilities.

This follows the death of more than 100 patients who were moved to unlicensed health facilities.

The MEC will give more details about the progress made following health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba findings that the Health Department improperly moved patients to certain facilities that didn't offer proper care.

In October 2015, then health MEC Qedani Mahlangu announced that the contract with Life Esidimeni was being terminated.

She resigned when Makgoba's report revealed that many patients had died due to negligence and improper care.

Ramokgopa has stated that all recommendations made in the report will be adhered to.