Former Atlantis prosecutor facing child porn charges due in court

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Former Atlantis prosecutor facing child porn charges due in court

The former prosecutor appeared in the Sexual Offences Court in Parow Regional Court yesterday on charges of child pornography and sexual assault.

Gavel. Picture: SAPS.
Gavel. Picture: SAPS.
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A former Atlantis-based prosecutor facing child pornography and sexual assault charges is expected back in court next month.

The accused, who's been undergoing therapy, was arrested in December last year.

He resigned from his position at the Atlantis Magistrates Court shortly afterwards.

The accused has had to stay out of Malmesbury, where he used to live, and Atlantis because witnesses live in those areas.

He also needs to report to the Robertson police station weekly as part of his bail conditions.

The former prosecutor appeared in the Sexual Offences Court in Parow Regional Court yesterday on charges of child pornography and sexual assault.

He told the court he would be getting legal representation ahead of his next court appearance at the end of June.

During his bail hearing in December last year, the accused told the court he attends weekly support group meetings in Durbanville and sees a therapist every second week in Plumstead.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA