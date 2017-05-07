Former Atlantis prosecutor facing child porn charges due in court

The former prosecutor appeared in the Sexual Offences Court in Parow Regional Court yesterday on charges of child pornography and sexual assault.

CAPE TOWN – A former Atlantis-based prosecutor facing child pornography and sexual assault charges is expected back in court next month.

The accused, who's been undergoing therapy, was arrested in December last year.

He resigned from his position at the Atlantis Magistrates Court shortly afterwards.

The accused has had to stay out of Malmesbury, where he used to live, and Atlantis because witnesses live in those areas.

He also needs to report to the Robertson police station weekly as part of his bail conditions.

He told the court he would be getting legal representation ahead of his next court appearance at the end of June.

During his bail hearing in December last year, the accused told the court he attends weekly support group meetings in Durbanville and sees a therapist every second week in Plumstead.