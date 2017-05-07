Alleged Belhar gang leader wounded in shootout with police

The 24-year old has been taken to hospital following the incident on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - An alleged gang leader has been shot and injured during a shootout with police in Belhar, in Cape Town.

The 24-year old has been taken to hospital following the incident on Saturday night.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says a bystander has also sustained injuries.

“The suspect was shot in the leg and a firearm was seized. He is believed to be a known gang leader in the area. He has been taken to hospital under police guard. Meanwhile, it was discovered that a 14-year-old girl was, who was a bystander, sustained a gunshot wound.”