91% of eligible patients moved from improper mental facilities – MEC Ramokgopa

MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says they have made inroads in addressing all the recommendations, after the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says 91% of eligible patients have been moved from improper mental health facilities, since the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Ramokgopa has briefed members of the media at the Health Department’s offices in Johannesburg, giving a status update since the health ombudsman’s report.

She says the department has made inroads in addressing all the recommendations, following the death of more than 100 mental patients who were moved from Life Esidimeni.

The MEC says the first relocations following the report began in March this year.

“All patients, except where there are disputes or misunderstandings, have been relocated. Thus, over 91% of eligible patients have been removed and relocated from NGOs today.”

She says as of April this year, 750 patients were transferred to three facilities that are capable of taking care of them.

“Selby Park facility received 390 patients, Baneng facility received 232 patients and Waverley Care Centre received 128 patients.”

Ramokgopa says the previous senior officials of the department implicated in the report have appealed the findings which has paused the disciplinary process.

