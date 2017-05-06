Zuma could appeal court ruling regarding his Cabinet reshuffle
The African National Congress (ANC) has strongly objected to the court's ruling and urged Zuma to appeal it.
PRETORIA – It's believed the prospect of President Jacob Zuma being allowed to appeal the order that he hand over his Cabinet reshuffle record is high because of the nature of the decision.
The High Court in Pretoria ordered on Thursday that the president surrenders all records related to the decision within five working days.
The African National Congress (ANC) has strongly objected to the court's ruling and urged Zuma to appeal it.
The ANC says the ruling signifies the courts pandering to the whim of the opposition which wants to co-govern with the elected government through the courts.
Advocate James Grant says if the president applies for permission to appeal the ruling, the court will probably take into account the gravity of the issue under consideration.
“There is more at stake here than the demanding of the president that he give his reasons political reasons.”
The full judgment is scheduled to be handed down on Tuesday.
More in Local
-
Phosa: I have better things to do than entertain liars like David Mabuza
-
Limpopo Health confirms woman died from illness, not from hot bath in hospital
-
Nick Durandt’s family remember him as great father
-
National dialogue encourages citizens to speak up
-
2 Athlone men due in court for murder of child (6)
-
Dlamini-Zuma: Whatever happens in 2019 I will still work to improve SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.