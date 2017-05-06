Zuma could appeal court ruling regarding his Cabinet reshuffle

The African National Congress (ANC) has strongly objected to the court's ruling and urged Zuma to appeal it.

PRETORIA – It's believed the prospect of President Jacob Zuma being allowed to appeal the order that he hand over his Cabinet reshuffle record is high because of the nature of the decision.

The High Court in Pretoria ordered on Thursday that the president surrenders all records related to the decision within five working days.

The ANC says the ruling signifies the courts pandering to the whim of the opposition which wants to co-govern with the elected government through the courts.

Advocate James Grant says if the president applies for permission to appeal the ruling, the court will probably take into account the gravity of the issue under consideration.

“There is more at stake here than the demanding of the president that he give his reasons political reasons.”

The full judgment is scheduled to be handed down on Tuesday.