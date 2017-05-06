YCL still against parole for Janusz Walus
The league says until Janusz Walus speaks the truth as to who was behind Hani’s murder, he deserves to rot in jail.
JOHANNESBURG - The Young Communist League (YCL) says it will do everything in its power to ensure that Chris Hani's assassin Janusz Walus is not released on parole.
On Friday, the Supreme Court of Appeal postponed Justice Minister Michael Masutha's bid to appeal last year's ruling by the Pretoria High Court, granting him parole.
The league says until Walus speaks the truth as to who was behind Hani’s murder, he deserves to rot in jail.
The minister is seeking to overturn this decision, saying Judge Nicoline Janse van Nieuwenhuizen did not adequately consider the Hani family's submissions.
The league's Molaudi Wasekake said, “Our position has always been consistent, we have always opposed the parole application of Janusz Walus because we said until and unless he tells the world what happened and who was behind the assignation, he must rot in jail.”
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa: ANC branches must elect leader who will win 2019 elections
-
High spirits at CT cannabis march
-
Vuwani residents hope Zuma will resolve demarcation crisis
-
DA in EC elects former Cope MP as new provincial leader
-
NPA asks for postponement in land grab case against Malema
-
Maswanganyi blasts FW de Klerk at Bronkhorstspruit crash victim’s funerals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.