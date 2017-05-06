Popular Topics
YCL still against parole for Janusz Walus

The league says until Janusz Walus speaks the truth as to who was behind Hani’s murder, he deserves to rot in jail.

FILE: Janusz Walus at a hearing in the Pretoria City Hall on 11 August 1997. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Janusz Walus at a hearing in the Pretoria City Hall on 11 August 1997. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Young Communist League (YCL) says it will do everything in its power to ensure that Chris Hani's assassin Janusz Walus is not released on parole.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Appeal postponed Justice Minister Michael Masutha's bid to appeal last year's ruling by the Pretoria High Court, granting him parole.

The league says until Walus speaks the truth as to who was behind Hani’s murder, he deserves to rot in jail.

The minister is seeking to overturn this decision, saying Judge Nicoline Janse van Nieuwenhuizen did not adequately consider the Hani family's submissions.

The league's Molaudi Wasekake said, “Our position has always been consistent, we have always opposed the parole application of Janusz Walus because we said until and unless he tells the world what happened and who was behind the assignation, he must rot in jail.”

