Vuwani residents hope Zuma will resolve demarcation crisis
Jacob Zuma will visit Vuwani on Sunday to address the public on the decisions taken during a meeting with King Mphephu Ramabulana.
JOHANNESBURG - Vuwani residents in Limpopo say they are waiting for President Jacob Zuma’s visit with much anticipation, hoping that he will resolve their long demarcation crisis.
The president will visit the area on Sunday and address the public on the decisions that have been taken during a meeting convened this week at the request of VhaVenda King Mphephu Ramabulana, to discuss the situation at Vuwani.
The area has experienced a long standstill protest, which saw pupils prevented from attending their classes and over 25 schools either vandalised or burnt.
Community leader Nsovo Sambo says they hope President Zuma will reverse the decision to incorporate the area in to a newly formed municipality.
Sambo says they want nothing but to fall under the Makhado Municipality.
“We just hoping for a positive response from him. By addressing this matter, it shows he cares about the people and if he can reverse this particular, decision the everything will be back to normal.”
More in Local
-
YCL still against parole for Janusz Walus
-
High spirits at CT cannabis march
-
DA in EC elects former Cope MP as new provincial leader
-
NPA asks for postponement in land grab case against Malema
-
Maswanganyi blasts FW de Klerk at Bronkhorstspruit crash victim’s funerals
-
Phahlane condemns Blue Downs police cluster for underperforming
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.