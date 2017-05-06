Maswanganyi blasts FW de Klerk at Bronkhorstspruit crash victim’s funerals
Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has told mourners that former president FW de Klerk has no right to criticise the ANC-led government.
VERENA – Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has told mourners at the funeral service of 16 of the Verena crash victims that former president FW de Klerk has no right to criticise the ANC-led government.
The minister has told mourners to be grateful for the ANC-led government because they would not have had such benefits under de Klerk's government.
The former apartheid president said recently that the truth and reconciliation commission had cleared him of any wrongdoing of the pre 1994 government's actions.
Maswanganyi has told the families that the Road Accident Fund that assisted them used to favour white people only.
“Under the ANC government, the Road Accident Fund is no longer an exclusive domain for rich whites, it also cares for our people.”
The minister condemned the former president’s comments.
“Today we can’t be told by FW de Klerk, who was a president of the apartheid government, how to run our government.”
He spoke while distraught parents of the victims and some children were escorted out of the structure.
#VerenaFuneral family member after another escorted to the mobile clinic. Broken. HM pic.twitter.com/HUbJFd7ZoD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2017
