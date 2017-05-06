Ramaphosa points out the reason for unemployment

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned corruption within the party and blamed it for the slow pace in the fight against unemployment in the country.

Ramaphosa says the party should deal with dishonest members and those who steal from the poor.

#Ramaphosa ANC members screaming as the party's deputy president enters the hall. They chant slogans of him taking over as president. HM pic.twitter.com/QzqwfORmkx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2017

The deputy president told supporters that corruption and the fight for the control of resources as the cause for division in the party.

“What causes us to be divided is to compete for resources.”

Ramaphosa says the ANC should implement a radical economic transformation that focuses on poor people and not itself.

He says the ruling party needs to reclaim its role as the leader of South Africa.