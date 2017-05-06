Ramaphosa: ANC branches must elect leader who will win 2019 elections
Cyril Ramaphosa told branch members that it was up to them to choose the right leaders at the ANC’s 54th conference.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has told members of his party that branches have the task of electing a leadership that will win the 2019 elections for them.
Speaking at the inaugural OR Tambo Fridays event in Midrand, Ramaphosa says the ANC needs capable leaders who are united, and committed to restoring the hopes of South Africans in the ruling party.
In an event that looked a lot like a campaign for his presidency, Ramaphosa told branch members that it was up to them to choose the right leaders at the ANC’s 54th conference at the end of the year.
“That is when we go to this conference and say no to further corruption in our organization and say we want to come out with a renewed ANC. An ANC that is going to win the 2019 elections.”
He says not listening to the people last year cost them the elections and that this should not be repeated in 2019
