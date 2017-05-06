Phahlane condemns Blue Downs police cluster for underperforming
The acting national police commissioner says crime in the Blue Downs area is on the rise.
CAPE TOWN – Acting national police commissioner Khomoto Phahlane says the Blue Downs police cluster has one of the highest number of underperforming South African Police Service (Saps) stations.
Phahlane along with Police Minister Fikile Mbalula yesterday launched the Blue Downs cluster operation command centre at the Mfuleni Police Station.
The police ministry says the centre, which is the second of its kind in South Africa, aims to consolidate different elements of the Saps to ensure more efficient policing.
“One of the reasons we intervene is we look at problematic areas and initiate intervention and build capacity to be sustained.”
The cluster is made up of the Kuils River, Kleinvlei, Delft, Bellville South and Mfuleni police stations.
Phahlane says between July 2016 and the end of March this year, more than 290 firearms were recovered in the areas covered by the blue downs policing cluster.
