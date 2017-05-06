Nqaba Bhanga 'shocked' after winning DA EC leader post
Bhanga is replacing Athol Trollip - who's headed the party in that province for the last 15 years.
CAPE TOWN - Newly elected Democratic Alliance (DA) Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga says he is shocked by his victory but is ready to take on the responsibility.
Bhanga, who left the Congress of the People in 2014 to join the DA, is replacing Athol Trollip - who's headed the party in that province for the last 15 years.
He defeated the DA's outgoing chairperson Veliswa Mvenya at the party's congress in East London.
Bhanga says the victory came as a surprise to him.
“I’m a human being; I was very shocked by this responsibility that the delegates have vested in me and I’m very scared.”
Bhanga says he and his team will be working towards victory in the general elections.
“All of us are going to work very hard to make sure that in 2019, the people of the Eastern Cape get the correct government, that is going to improve the level of education of our people.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Children shouldn't criticise their families in the streets - Mbete
-
Limpopo health dept blames patient for bathing incident in row over death
-
Dozens join search for Courtney Pieters (3)
-
Ramaphosa: ANC branches must elect leader who will win 2019 elections
-
YCL still against parole for Janusz Walus
-
High spirits at CT cannabis march
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.