Nqaba Bhanga 'shocked' after winning DA EC leader post

CAPE TOWN - Newly elected Democratic Alliance (DA) Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga says he is shocked by his victory but is ready to take on the responsibility.

Bhanga, who left the Congress of the People in 2014 to join the DA, is replacing Athol Trollip - who's headed the party in that province for the last 15 years.

He defeated the DA's outgoing chairperson Veliswa Mvenya at the party's congress in East London.

Bhanga says the victory came as a surprise to him.

“I’m a human being; I was very shocked by this responsibility that the delegates have vested in me and I’m very scared.”

Bhanga says he and his team will be working towards victory in the general elections.

“All of us are going to work very hard to make sure that in 2019, the people of the Eastern Cape get the correct government, that is going to improve the level of education of our people.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)