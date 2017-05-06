NPA asks for postponement in land grab case against Malema

The case relates to the EFF leader - on numerous occasions - instructing members of the party to occupy vacant land wherever it may be found.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has asked for the contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act case against Julius Malema to be postponed pending the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader's legal challenge over the constitutionality of the 1956 Act.

Malema appeared briefly in the dock in the Newcastle Magistrates Court yesterday where the case was postponed until November.

The NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku says Malema's legal challenge on the constitutionality of the Riotous Assemblies Act needs to be dealt with first before prosecutors can continue with the case in the Newcastle Magistrates Court.

“The reason for the postponement is that the challenge on the constitutionality of Riotous Assemblies Act is still pending.”

In 2016, he was charged twice for contravening the act over comments he made to supporters in Newcastle and Bloemfontein.

He has since also been charged under common law for the same matter which goes on trial in July.

In 2014, the EFF leader told supporters that they should occupy unoccupied land, because they needed it in order to eat and work.

The EFF has always maintained that the charges against Malema are a waste of time and an attempt to keep the party distracted from honouring its political programme.