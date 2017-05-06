National dialogue encourages citizens to speak up
The initiative's Nomhle Canca says while the former presidents have taken the lead, they really want to hear from people on the ground.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Foundations Dialogue initiative says it wants ordinary South Africans to participate in a series of conversations to help the country come up with solutions to some of the critical challenges it faces.
Yesterday, former presidents Thabo Mbeki, FW De Klerk and Kgalema Motlanthe kick started the first of a series of conversations in Johannesburg to address the national general crisis.
The state of the economy, ethical leadership and governance were among some of the issues raised.
“The dialogue is not for well-known organisations, it should happen between average South Africans.”
