National dialogue encourages citizens to speak up

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

National dialogue encourages citizens to speak up

The initiative's Nomhle Canca says while the former presidents have taken the lead, they really want to hear from people on the ground.

Former statesmen Thabo Mbeki, FW de Klerk and Kgalema Motlanthe attend the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Former statesmen Thabo Mbeki, FW de Klerk and Kgalema Motlanthe attend the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Foundations Dialogue initiative says it wants ordinary South Africans to participate in a series of conversations to help the country come up with solutions to some of the critical challenges it faces.

Yesterday, former presidents Thabo Mbeki, FW De Klerk and Kgalema Motlanthe kick started the first of a series of conversations in Johannesburg to address the national general crisis.

The state of the economy, ethical leadership and governance were among some of the issues raised.

The initiative's Nomhle Canca says while the former presidents have taken the lead, they really want to hear from people on the ground.

“The dialogue is not for well-known organisations, it should happen between average South Africans.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA