Limpopo health dept blames patient for bathing incident in row over death
Mphephu Chabalala's family is seeking answers surrounding her death alleging that she died from burn wounds.
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Health Department says their investigations shows that a 67-year-old woman, who has suffered second degree burns while bathing unattended at a hospital, woke up too early on the day of the incident before nurses could assist her.
The department says Mphephu Chabalala, who was a patient at Nkhensani Hospital in Giyani, was excited about being discharged that day and that is why she woke up early.
She died few days after the incident.
Her family is seeking answers surrounding her death alleging that she died from burn wounds.
However, the department says while it’s saddened by Chabalala’s death, the postmortem results shows that she died from an illness she was suffering from before admitted to hospital, not burn wounds.
Departmental spokesperson Thabiso Teffo said, “We are still at a stage of ascertaining our facts and making sure that of this nature will never happen. We are also looking at reducing the Celsius of water in our facilities.”
