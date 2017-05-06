‘Kader Asmal thought Cyril Ramaphosa would make a better president’

Trevor Manuel has spoken about pertinent issues Asmal had raised in his last few years, including his feelings about Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has reflected on struggle stalwart Kader Asmal's dislike of President Jacob Zuma.

Manuel was speaking at the annual Kader Asmal Memorial Lecture at the University of Cape Town.

Asmal, who served as the education minister under President Thabo Mbeki, passed away in 2011.

Manuel has told a packed lecture hall about several pertinent issues Asmal had raised in his last few years, including his feelings about Zuma.

“Ahead of the 52dn conference in 2007, comrade Asmal nominated Ramaphosa for president; and he didn’t make any secret about it nor did he make any secret about the fact that the election of Jacob Zuma would set back both the ANC and the country.”

Manuel says Asmal had made no secret of the fact that he thought Cyril Ramaphosa would make a better candidate to replace Mbeki, for the good of the party.

“He had no compunction in telling the world that Ramaphosa has morals.”