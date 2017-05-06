‘Kader Asmal thought Cyril Ramaphosa would make a better president’
Trevor Manuel has spoken about pertinent issues Asmal had raised in his last few years, including his feelings about Jacob Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has reflected on struggle stalwart Kader Asmal's dislike of President Jacob Zuma.
Manuel was speaking at the annual Kader Asmal Memorial Lecture at the University of Cape Town.
Asmal, who served as the education minister under President Thabo Mbeki, passed away in 2011.
Manuel has told a packed lecture hall about several pertinent issues Asmal had raised in his last few years, including his feelings about Zuma.
“Ahead of the 52dn conference in 2007, comrade Asmal nominated Ramaphosa for president; and he didn’t make any secret about it nor did he make any secret about the fact that the election of Jacob Zuma would set back both the ANC and the country.”
Manuel says Asmal had made no secret of the fact that he thought Cyril Ramaphosa would make a better candidate to replace Mbeki, for the good of the party.
“He had no compunction in telling the world that Ramaphosa has morals.”
More in Local
-
Durban man shot dead for allegedly stealing porridge
-
Police: Children must be granted permission to attend initiation schools
-
Children shouldn't criticise their families in the streets - Mbete
-
Nqaba Bhanga 'shocked' after winning DA EC leader post
-
Limpopo health dept blames patient for bathing incident in row over death
-
Dozens join search for Courtney Pieters (3)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.