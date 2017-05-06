Iyapha Yamile's family call for killers to be punished

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Iyapha Yamile's family call for killers to be punished

The family of a murdered four-year-old Khayelitsha girl says those responsible for her death should face decisive justice.

Sindiswa Yamile mother of the slain Iyapha Yamile, holds a picture of her daughter Iyapha Yamile on her phone. Picture: Bertram Malgas
Sindiswa Yamile mother of the slain Iyapha Yamile, holds a picture of her daughter Iyapha Yamile on her phone. Picture: Bertram Malgas
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The family of a murdered four-year-old Khayelitsha girl says those responsible for her death should face decisive justice.

Iyapha Yamile's body was found on Monday, after her parents had reported her missing on Sunday.

Two men who have been arrested in connection with her murder, will be appearing in court next week.

Public Service and Administration deputy minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba visited Iyapha Yamile's family yesterday, as well as the scene where her body was found.

Letsatsi-Duba says Yamile's murder is the product of deeper socio-economic issues.

“People are under pressure from all the socio-economic issues, so the main issues are joblessness, poverty and inequality.”

The girl's aunt, Nomakhazi Yamile, says they want to see her killers punished.

“We know we can’t do anything to them but our faith is in God, they are going to punish them because they can’t kill an innocent child.”

Community leaders had to appeal for calm after the homes of the accused were torched by angry residents earlier this week.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA