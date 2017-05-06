Iyapha Yamile's family call for killers to be punished

CAPE TOWN – The family of a murdered four-year-old Khayelitsha girl says those responsible for her death should face decisive justice.

Iyapha Yamile's body was found on Monday, after her parents had reported her missing on Sunday.

Two men who have been arrested in connection with her murder, will be appearing in court next week.

Public Service and Administration deputy minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba visited Iyapha Yamile's family yesterday, as well as the scene where her body was found.

Letsatsi-Duba says Yamile's murder is the product of deeper socio-economic issues.

“People are under pressure from all the socio-economic issues, so the main issues are joblessness, poverty and inequality.”

The girl's aunt, Nomakhazi Yamile, says they want to see her killers punished.

“We know we can’t do anything to them but our faith is in God, they are going to punish them because they can’t kill an innocent child.”

Community leaders had to appeal for calm after the homes of the accused were torched by angry residents earlier this week.