High spirits at CT cannabis march
The annual Cannabis March, underway in Cape Town, is part of a series of others in the Global Cannabis Campaign.
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of pro-dagga Capetonians have taken to the streets, in support of legalising marijuana.
It takes place just a month after the Western Cape High Court ruled some provisions in the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act and the Medicines and Related Substances Control Act, were inconsistent with the Constitution.
The verdict allows for the possession, cultivation and use of dagga at home.
Author at the Dagga Couple Jules Stobbs has celebrated the ruling at the march.
“Nobody in the world has ever heard of such a judgment and it has kicked up such a fuss, we’re going to jump on a plane and we’re going to show the world that South Africa is leading in cannabis legalisation.”
March organiser Johannes Berkhout believes pro-dagga activists are getting closer to their goal.
“Our numbers are growing and our vices are getting louder. Any action taken by anyone of us is one more step in the right direction until our force become greater than the resistance.”
#CannabisMarch underway. Hundreds of supporters making their way through Cape Town. @GroundUp_News pic.twitter.com/TpjHHEvPA4— Ashraf Hendricks (@AshrafRSA) May 6, 2017
It's the annual #cannabismarch in Cape Town. A few hundred people here so far. @GroundUp_News pic.twitter.com/e0evUhnHV5— Ashraf Hendricks (@AshrafRSA) May 6, 2017
#CannabisMarch outside parliament— coviE (@coviE_za) May 6, 2017
#420 #cannabis pic.twitter.com/9r2BT8liPx
