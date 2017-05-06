EFF refuse to engage in national dialogue with de Klerk
Malema says former apartheid president de Klerk should rot in jail for the crimes against humanity he committed during the apartheid era.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will only attend the national dialogue if it’s led by former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe with the exclusion of FW De Klerk.
The red berets say Mbeki and Motlanthe have the potential to unite the country but add that including de Klerk in a dialogue about the future of the country is an insult
Speaking outside the Newcastle Magistrates Court, EFF leader Julius Malema says de Klerk presided over the mass murder of black people in the early 90s.
Malema says the former apartheid president should rot in jail for the crimes against humanity he committed during the apartheid era.
“Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe had a meeting with de Klerk, a man who presided over the murders of black people during the early 90s can never find solutions. De Klerk deserves to be in prison.”
