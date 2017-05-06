Dlamini-Zuma: Whatever happens in 2019 I will still work to improve SA

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says whatever happens in 2019, she will continue working towards bettering the lives of South Africans.

The former AU Commission Chair was speaking on the sidelines of the ANCWL's door to door campaign in Pretoria yesterday.

Dlamini-Zuma is seen as one of the front-runners for the ANC's presidential race and has been endorsed by some party members, including the women’s league as their preferred candidate to lead both party and the state.

If she wins the ANC presidential race in December, she will be the next state president if the ANC wins elections in 2019.

The former AU chair says whatever happens in that year she will continue to serve South Africans.

“Whatever happens in 2019 you will still see me working if I have a particular area to work into better the lives of South Africans.”

Dlamini-Zuma refused to answer questions about calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

“We are not here to discuss ANC leaders.”

The presidential hopeful also said those who think she is playing politics by campaigning in Tshwane are being mischievous.