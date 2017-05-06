Dlamini-Zuma: Whatever happens in 2019 I will still work to improve SA
ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says whatever happens in 2019, she will continue working towards bettering the lives of South Africans.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says whatever happens in 2019, she will continue working towards bettering the lives of South Africans.
The former AU Commission Chair was speaking on the sidelines of the ANCWL's door to door campaign in Pretoria yesterday.
Dlamini-Zuma is seen as one of the front-runners for the ANC's presidential race and has been endorsed by some party members, including the women’s league as their preferred candidate to lead both party and the state.
If she wins the ANC presidential race in December, she will be the next state president if the ANC wins elections in 2019.
The former AU chair says whatever happens in that year she will continue to serve South Africans.
“Whatever happens in 2019 you will still see me working if I have a particular area to work into better the lives of South Africans.”
Dlamini-Zuma refused to answer questions about calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down.
“We are not here to discuss ANC leaders.”
The presidential hopeful also said those who think she is playing politics by campaigning in Tshwane are being mischievous.
More in Local
-
Phosa: I have better things to do than entertain liars like David Mabuza
-
Limpopo Health confirms woman died from illness, not from hot bath in hospital
-
Nick Durandt’s family remember him as great father
-
National dialogue encourages citizens to speak up
-
2 Athlone men due in court for murder of child (6)
-
Zuma could appeal court ruling regarding his Cabinet reshuffle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.