Alleged coup plotter's defence confident of water tight case

JOHANNESBURG – The defence in the case against alleged coup plotter Elvis Ramosebudi says it is confident that he has a strong case and the prosecution will have a difficult time proving otherwise.

Ramosebudi appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court yesterday for bail application and the court will give a verdict on Monday.

The 33-year-old was arrested last week in Midrand after the Hawks alleged they had information proving that he was plotting to kill prominent South Africans including some Cabinet ministers.

The defence, led by Mpesi Makhanya, says there is no reason at this stage to disclose his any elements from his defence as there is nothing to prove at this stage.

“The onus lies with the State to convince the court why the accused must be denied bail.”

He says he does not believe the evidence the State claims to have will be enough to prosecute Ramosebudi.

“Are we going to say that the mere fact that he met those people constitutes a motive?”

The accused will return to court on Monday where a bail verdict will be given.